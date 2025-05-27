ThunderBolts Drop Series Opener to Sussex County

May 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts dropped their eighth straight game, falling to the Sussex County Miners 5-3 in the series opener Tuesday night.

The ThunderBolts (3-14) struck first, getting a run in the second inning when Cam Phelts walked and scored on a Michael Sandle double.

Sussex County (12-5) scored the next four runs over the course of the next six innings. They got the tying run in the third on a Gabriel Maciel double and brought home the leading run in the fifth on a single from Maciel.

They had a chance to extend their lead further before the ThunderBolts' defense chipped in. Dakota Kotowski threw a runner out at the plate and Phelts saved another run, throwing out a runner at third on a fourth-inning flyout.

The Miners tacked on single runs in the sixth and eighth before the Bolts made their move. In the bottom of the eighth, David Maberry walked and pinch runner Winder Diaz scored on a Phelts single. Phelts eventually stole home to make it a 4-3 game.

In the top of the ninth, the Miners added one more run to put the game away. A single and a walk in the bottom of the frame put the tying run on base for the Bolts but they couldn't pull through as the Miners won their first ever game against the ThunderBolts.

Kellen Brothers (3-0) pitched six innings for the win and Jordan Goldmann (0-3) allowed two runs and took the loss.

Kellen Brothers (3-0) pitched six innings for the win and Jordan Goldmann (0-3) allowed two runs and took the loss.

The teams match up in game two on Wednesday morning. Bryce Hellgeth (0-1, 7.90) makes his first start of the year for the Bolts and the Miners counter with Jackson Balzan (0-1, 3.95). First pitch for the sixth Dave and Buster's School Day is scheduled for 10:35 CDT







