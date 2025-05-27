Boomers Explode in Third to Upend Evansville

May 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers sent 13 men to the plate in the bottom of the third inning and scored nine runs to break open the contest on the way to a 17-6 win over the Evansville Otters at Wintrust Field on Tuesday night.

Andrew Sojka opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with a two-run double with two outs to drive home Christian Fedko and Anthony Calarco. Evansville scored four times in the top of the second to take a momentary lead. Will Prater and Satchell Norman singled to begin the bottom of the second and both came around to score and tie the game.

The nine-run outburst opened with an out. Michael Gould doubled home the go-ahead run. Aaron Simmons added a two-run single while Prater and Alec Craig tallied RBI singles. Bren Spillane doubled home a run and Anthony Calarco busted the game open with a three-run double to add to his league best RBI total. Calarco has knocked home 26 runs in 18 games. Sojka finished the inning with an RBI triple. The Boomers wnet on to score a run in the fourth and three in the seventh, finishing with 16 hits.

All nine members of the lineup finished with a hit while seven notched multiple. Calarco, Sojka and Gould all drove home three. Eric Turner was the beneficiary of the run support, moving to 2-0 on the season by tossing five innings. Hambleton Oliver, Nick Paciorek and Isaiah Rivera all threw an inning.

The Boomers (12-6) jumped into sole possession of first place with the win. The team finish the homestand on Wednesday night at 6:30pm. The game will serve as Military Appreciation Night presented by Encore Village. Former and active military members will receive up to six free tickets by reaching out to the Boomers. RHP Dylan Kirkeby (1-1, 3.38) is scheduled to make the start opposite RHP Jon Beymer (0-2, 11.05). The 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.