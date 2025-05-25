Boomers Score Walk-Off Win

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers erased a late 3-0 deficit and walked off with a 5-4 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies in 10 innings on Sunday night at Wintrust Field.

Gateway built a 3-0 edge with single runs in the second, fourth and sixth against Schaumburg starter Cole Cook, who tossed seven innings in the victory. The Boomers drew three walks in the bottom of the eighth inning and Anthony Calarco, the league's leader in RBIs, slapped a three-run double inside the first base bag to tie the score. Gateway scored the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the 10th to lead 4-3. Andrew Sojka smashed the first pitch of the bottom of the inning for a triple to score the tying run and the winning run crossed the plate when Gateway threw the ball into the outfield on an attempted double play.

Calarco and Kyle Fitzgerald both notched two hits as the Boomers finished with seven in the victory, grabbing two of three in the series despite mustering just 15 hits over the three games. Calarco owns 21 RBIs in 16 games. Isaiah Rivera earned the win in relief as the fourth pitcher of the game. Schaumburg has won three extra-inning games this season, outscoring opponents 10-1 in the extra frame. The walk-off marked the first of the season for the Boomers.

The Boomers (10-6) play a Memorial Day game at 1:00pm on Monday when the Evansville Otters visit Wintrust Field. The game is presented by Residential Heating and Cooling. RHP Dwayne Matos (0-1, 7.07) is slated to start. The 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







