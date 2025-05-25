Complete Effort Powers Titans to Series Win

May 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans third baseman AJ Wright

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans third baseman AJ Wright(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (7-7) wrapped up their first homestand of the season with a well-rounded 5-2 win over the New York Boulders (5-8) on Sunday, taking the rubber game of the series.

In need of an early spark and held off the board in 13.1 innings, the Titans got to their former teammate Garrett Coe (loss, 0-2) in the third - putting a pair of one-out singles on base. Next, AJ Wright would smash a three-run homer way over the left field wall to make it 3-0, as Wright left the yard for the first time in 2025.

Making his second start of the homestand, left-hander Grant Larson (win, 2-1) threw his team-leading third quality start of the season with six innings of two-run ball.

The lefty only allowed the Boulders to score on sacrifice flies, first from Austin Dennis in the fifth, before Christian Ficca brought home one in the sixth.

In all, Larson allowed the two runs on eight hits, walking one intentionally, hitting one, and striking out six in the win.

The Titans flashed the leather on defence as well in the finale - with AJ Wright and Jonah Sebring headlining the top plays defensively. Wright robbed multiple Boulders hitters of hits while Sebring recorded an outfield assist by throwing out Christian Ficca at third base to end the fourth - and later made a diving catch in left-centre to save multiple runs with the bases loaded in the sixth.

After Taylor Wright plated a leadoff AJ Wright double in the sixth - Jonah Sebring blasted his first professional homer in the eighth with a solo shot to make it 5-2.

Zach Cameron fanned two over an inning and a third out of the bullpen and exited with two in scoring position in the top of the eighth. Brett Garcia (save, 3) got out of the jam with two punch-outs, then fanned the side in the ninth for the save. Garcia finished the homestand with a win, two saves, and 13 strikeouts.

To round out the offence in the finale, AJ Wright went 2-for-4 with a double, homer, and two RBI while Jackie Urbaez went 1-for-3 with a walk - as the pair each extended their on-base streaks to 14 games. Jonah Sebring also had a multi-day going 2-for-4 with the solo homer.

After an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans start a three-game series on the road against the New Jersey Jackals on Tuesday morning at 11:05 a.m. from Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey. The Titans are in New Jersey for three, then in Tri-City next weekend for a trio. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.