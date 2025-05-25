ThunderBolts Succumb to Late Rally in Loss at Joliet

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the ThunderBolts 5-4 at Slammers Stadium Sunday afternoon.

For the first time in their last seven games, the ThunderBolts (3-13) scored first, plating two runs in the top of the first. The rally began with three walks. Dakota Kotowski hit an RBI groundout and Cam Phelts singled home the second run.

Joliet (8-7) responded with their first run in the second. Greg Duncan walked two and hit a batter in the inning. Chris Davis's walk forced in a run.

Davis struck again two innings later, bashing a two-run double to give the Slammers their first lead of the game, 3-2.

The ThunderBolts fought back and tied the score in the fifth. Oscar Serratos walked and stole second, one of four stolen bases in the game for him, and Kotowski singled him in to tie the score. They took the lead back in the seventh as Kotowski doubled and scored on a Phelts single.

They led 4-3 into the bottom of the eighth, when Joliet struck again. They got back-to-back doubles from Jamey Smart and Brandon Heidal to tie the game and an Ian Battipaglia infield single scored Heidal to make the final 5-4.

Chase Hopewell (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win and Trevin Reynolds (1-1) allowed two runs in his one inning of work to take the loss.

The ThunderBolts take Memorial Day off before returning home on Tuesday to begin a three-game series against the Sussex County Miners. Tuesday night is Value Tuesday at Ozinga Field. All tickets are just $3 and hot dogs, popcorn, pop and water are just $2 each. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







