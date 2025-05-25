Otters, Crushers Suspended, Will Resume Game July 29

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Due to weather, the conclusion of Sunday's Lake Erie Crushers at Evansville Otters series finale has been postponed to July 29th, the next time Lake Erie returns to Evansville. The game was put on hold as the top of the 10th was about to begin, the game tied at 3-3.

Evansville sent out Braden Scott for his fourth start of the season. He delivered a dazzling performance that featured 10 strikeouts as he kept Lake Erie scoreless through four.

With the help of a Crushers error, the Otters pushed across a run on the back of a Pavin Parks single to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Scott surrendered three unearned runs, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. They came on three Otters' errors - after fantastic defense helped the Otters to a win last night.

Scott would finish his day with six innings pitched, four hits, two walks and ten strikeouts - leaving with a three to one deficit.

Joan Gonzalez pitched a clean seventh followed by Alex Valdez shutting down the Grapes in the eighth and ninth to send the Otters to the bottom half of the frame still trailing by two.

George Callil led off the ninth with a walk. Alain Camou then doubled to put runners on second and third with one out. After an LJ Jones sacrifice fly, Ty Crittenberger, who came in halfway through the game for JT Benson, singled for his second time and scored the tying run from second.

As Evansville made their way out for the tenth, the game was paused and placed into a suspended state by the umpires. It will be completed on July 29th, when Lake Erie returns to Bosse Field next. Play will be resumed in the top of the tenth inning with the International Tiebreaker Runner rules in place.

All statistics, pitching lines and pitching decisions will not be added to season stats until the game concludes in July.

The Otters travel to Schaumburg to play the Boomers starting tomorrow afternoon before travelling to Florence to play the Y'alls over the weekend. First pitch from Schaumburg is at 1:00 p.m. on Monday - one of two special Memorial Day games in the Frontier League.

