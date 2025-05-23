Otters Overcome Six-Run Deficit, Fall in Extras

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (5-7) fell despite a strong comeback attempt to the Schaumburg Boomers (8-5) in the series finale, 12-8.

The Otters started well and hit the run column first. JJ Cruz drew a walk before a Graham Brown double put runners on second and third. LJ Jones then hit a sacrifice fly to left to drive in Cruz to make it 1-0. A second run came in when George Callil was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, giving Evansville a 2-0 advantage after one.

The score remained 2-0 throughout the first three innings, thanks to Jon Beymer retiring the first nine batters he faced to begin his outing.

In the fourth, Schaumburg struck for five, three of which came on a three-run home run. The Boomers then followed that up with three more runs in the fifth that came off another home run.

After five, Evansville trailed 8-2. The Otters fought back in the sixth frame however, plating three runs. Brown recorded his fourth hit of the day with an RBI single that sent home Ty Crittenberger. He was followed up by Pavin Parks, who came through with an RBI double. After the home half, Evansville had narrowed the Schaumburg advantage to 8-5.

The bullpen continued to shut down the Boomers offense as Evansville scored one run in each of the seventh and eighth innings. Heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, Evansville was down 8-7.

Alain Camou came off the bench to pinch hit and reached on an error. He reached third thanks to a wild pitch and sacrifice bunt. Keenan Taylor delivered in the clutch once again with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 8-8.

In the top of the tenth, Schaumburg scored four, all with two outs. The Otters loaded the bases in the home half of the tenth, but were held off the board.

Brown finished his day reaching six times and going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two singles, an RBI and two walks.

Evansville struck out 17 Boomer hitters, a new season-high. Beymer ended his day with 10 strikeouts and now leads the Frontier League with 23 on the season.

