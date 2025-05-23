Sussex County Miners Car Show Postponed; Tonight's Game to be Played as Scheduled

May 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

AUGUSTA, NJ - Due to weather-related concerns, tonight's Sussex County Miners Car Show, presented by K&A Towing, has been postponed. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Fans can still look forward to three more Sussex County Miners Car Shows scheduled throughout the remainder of the 2025 season at Skylands Stadium:

Friday, June 27th

Friday, July 18th

Saturday, August 30th

More details on each event - including registration, prizes, and featured vehicles - will be announced soon.

While tonight's car show will not take place, the Sussex County Miners vs. New Jersey Jackals game is still on, with first pitch at 7:05 PM.

Tonight also marks the debut of the Fill It Up Regulars Alter Ego, as the Miners take the field with a new name and look for the first time this season. Don't miss the fun as we fuel up for an exciting night at the ballpark!

Thank you to K&A Towing for supporting this fan-favorite event, and thank you to all of our fans for your continued support.

