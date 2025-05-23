Majick and Barker Lead Y'alls to Series Opening Win

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, opened the series against the Washington Wild Things with a 3-2 victory.

It was a polar opposite night for Y'alls' pitching, which was reeling from a crushing blown lead just 24 hours ago. LHP Eli Majick made his first start of the season and looked refreshed in the rotation compared to his previous outings from the pen. Majick tossed four complete games, with just four hits and one run, while collecting a season-high five strikeouts.

Michael Barker came in off the back of Majick and pitched four complete innings, allowing just one run and striking out four. With this spectacular performance, Barker earned his team-high second win of the season. Pedro Alfonseca tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth with two Ks to pick up his first save of the season.

The offense received a big three-hit night from Armani Smith, who has now reached in nine straight games, including two doubles. Hank Zeisler continued his resurgence with a 2-for-3 line with two walks and a run scored. The RBIs were scattered but came from Hector Nieves,TJ Reeves and Brendan Bobo.

Florence returns to face Washington for game two of the three-game series tomorrow night. The Y'alls will send RHP Matt Fernandez to the mound looking for revenge against the Wild Things and their RHP Jordan DiValerio. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM at EQT Park.







