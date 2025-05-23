Wild Things Drop Opener to Florence in Low-Scoring Affair

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things dropped their second-straight game Friday night, falling to the Florence Y'alls by a score of 3-2. Despite a solid showing on the mound, Washington couldn't overcome Florence's timely hitting. The Wild Things recorded two runs on six hits, while the Y'alls tallied three runs on eight hits.

Florence came out strong with a leadoff double and a walk to start the game, but Wild Things starter Marlon Perez escaped the jam, stranding runners at second and third in the opening frame. Both teams' starting pitching put zeros on the scoreboard through the first three innings.

The scoring opened in the top of the fourth when Hector Nieves brought home Brendan Bobo with a sacrifice fly, giving Florence a 1-0 lead. Washington answered in the bottom half of the inning with a game-tying RBI single from Andrew Czech.

The Y'alls pulled ahead again in the fifth, plating two runs to make it 3-1. From there, Florence's pitching further clamped down, stalling the Wild Things' offense through the middle innings.

Washington showed signs of life in the bottom of the seventh when Kadon Morton notched his first hit and RBI as a Wild Thing, cutting the deficit to 3-2. But that would be as close as they'd get.

Trailing by one entering the ninth, Washington had a chance to rally but went down in order to end the game. Washington fell to 7-6 on the season while Florence improved to 4-7.

The series continues Saturday evening with the middle game. It's the first Souvenir Saturday of the year and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Wild Things' vintage bobblehead, presented by Coen Markets. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com.







