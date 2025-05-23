Grizzlies Best Boomers in Series Opener

May 23, 2025

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies kept their momentum going on the road, getting six strong innings from Lukas Veinbergs (2-1) on the mound and three multi-run innings at the plate in an 8-1 win over the Schaumburg Boomers at Wintrust Field on Friday night, improving their record to 10-3 on the season.

Things started shakily for Veinbergs, who walked three batters in the bottom of the first inning and gave up the game's first run on an RBI fielder's choice by Banks Tolley. But he did not allow any further damage in that inning, and held the Boomers without a hit until the sixth, working around six walks with six strikeouts on a chilly night where neither starting pitcher had their best command.

Down 1-0 in the third inning, it was the free passes that got the Grizzlies bats going, as Schaumburg starter Dylan Kirkeby (1-1) walked two and hit a batter to load the bases for Edwin Mateo, and he extended his hit streak to eight games in a row with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. Jose Alvarez then brought in the lead run by hitting into a 4-6-3 double play to make it 2-1 Grizzlies.

Gateway would pull away in the next inning as well, as Mark Shallenberger led off with a double, followed by an infield single from Tyler Young that Boomers second baseman Will Prater threw wide to first for an error, allowing Shallenberger to score to make it 3-1. After Gabe Holt drew one of his four walks on the night and Victor Castillo reached on a bunt single to load the bases, former Boomer Paxton Wallace reached base on another Schaumburg error to make it 4-1. Two batters later, with the bases still loaded, Mateo picked up his second RBI of the game on a fielder's choice, giving the Grizzlies a 5-1 lead.

The Grizzlies would pile on late insurance in the eighth inning with a five-batter, two-out rally. Wallace and D.J. Stewart began it with singles, and Mateo walked to load the bases for Alvarez, who stroked a two-run single to center field for a 7-1 lead. Cole Brannen then capped the scoring with an RBI single to right field.

Offensively, Wallace led the balanced attack by going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI against his former club, while Brannen and Shallenberger also enjoyed multi-hit days in the Grizzlies' 13-hit attack.

Now a perfect 5-0 in series openers this year, Gateway will look to claim the holiday weekend set in the middle game of the series on Saturday, May 24. Sam Rochard will pitch for Gateway against Boomers' right-hander Derek Salata, with first pitch scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT at Wintrust Field.







