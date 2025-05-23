Slammers Beat Bolts in Pitchers' Duel

CRESTWOOD, IL - Buddie Pindel threw a complete game for the ThunderBolts but his effort wasn't enough in game one of a weekend series as the Joliet Slammers took a 3-1 decision.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning, when Joliet (6-7) got a leadoff single from Ian Battipaglia. He was at second base with two out and Antonio Valdez singled him home to put the Slammers on top 1-0.

They added another run in the fourth, picking up back-to-back singles to put runners at the corners. A double play brought in their second score.

Pindel kept the score at 2-0, not allowing a runner past second base for the next three innings, but the Bolts (3-11) couldn't find any offense against Slammers starter Aiden McEvoy. At one point, McEvoy retired 13 straight batters. The Bolts got their first run off the bullpen in the top of the eighth. Cam Phelts singled, stole second and moved up on an error. He scored on a Zach Beadle sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Valdez wasted no time extending the lead back to two, hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the frame to make the final score 3-1. It was the only extra-base hit of the game.

McEvoy (1-1) allowed only three hits over six shutout innings to pick up his first win of the year. Pindel (1-1) gave up three runs on nine hits and struck out three over eight innings and took the tough-luck loss.

The series continues with game two from Joliet on Saturday. Jacob Newman (0-0, 2.89) makes his first start of the season, trying to snap a five-game losing streak. First pitch from Slammers Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







