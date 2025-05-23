Tri-City Earns First Extra-Inning Win of the Season

May 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







QUÉBEC CITY, Canada - The Tri-City ValleyCats (7-3) defeated the Québec Capitales (9-4) 6-5 in 10 innings on Friday at Stade Canac.

Tri-City took the lead in the opening frame. Harley Gollert walked Javeyan Williams. Oscar Campos then singled, and Williams moved to second. Kyle Novak delivered an RBI knock. Afterward, Ian Walters walked to load the bases. Josh Leslie brought in two runs with a double to pull the 'Cats ahead, 3-0.

Québec responded in the bottom of the first. Marc-Antoine Lebreux singled off Stephen Still, and went to second after a walk from Kyle Crowl. Justin Gideon was hit by a pitch, which placed a runner at every square base. Anthony Quirion plated Lebreux with a sac fly. Jarrod Belbin was plunked, which loaded the bases. Cristian Inoa picked up an RBI walk. Pier-Olivier Boucher collected an RBI single to even the game, 3-3.

Quirion, Inoa, and Will Riley walked in the third. Boucher notched an RBI single to put the Capitales on top, 4-3.

Leslie walked in the fourth. Amani Larry reached on a fielder's choice. Cam Jones knocked in Larry with a double to make it a 4-4 game.

Still pitched three frames in a no-decision effort. Gollert also received a no-decision, lasting five innings.

Tri-City struck first in extra innings. Santino Rosso was the free runner at second base in the 10 th. Walters doubled off Harold Cortigo and Rosso advanced to third. Leslie capitalized with a two-run single to give the ValleyCats a 6-4 lead.

Boucher was the ghost runner in the bottom of the 10 th. Gino Sabatine walked Emiles Boles, and Matteo Porcellato entered for the latter as a pinch-runner. Lebruex laid down a sac bunt, moving up both runners 90 feet. Crowl was intentionally walked to load the bases. Gideon picked up an RBI groundout, cutting the deficit to 6-5. Sabatine secured the victory, inducing a game-ending flyout from Quirion.

Sabatine (1-0) earned the win after Ross Thompson and Caden O'Brien bridged the gap with five shutout innings. Sabatine threw two frames, yielding an unearned run on two hits, walking one, and striking out one.

Cortigo (0-1) received the loss. He pitched 1.1 innings, allowing two runs, one earned on two hits, and struck out one.

Tri-City goes for the series win in Québec, tomorrow, Saturday, May 24 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 7:05 PM start.

FINAL (10) | TRI-CITY 6 | QUÉBEC 5

W: Gino Sabatine (1-0)

L: Harold Cortigo (0-1)

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City returns "The Joe" to kick off a six-game homestand from May 27 th to June 1 st. On Tuesday, May 27 th, the 'Cats take on the Down East Bird Dawgs. It will be Mental Health Awareness Night and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Card Strip Giveaway presented by NYS Office of Mental Health. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and first pitch is slated for a 6:30 PM start. You can be a part of the excitement by purchasing tickets here, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.