Boomers Stopped in Series Opener

May 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers managed just three hits in the opener of the first six-game homestand of the season at Wintrust Field, dropping an 8-1 decision to the Gateway Grizzlies.

Schaumburg opened the scoring in the first inning without a hit. Alec Craig walked to lead off the game and scored on a fielder's choice from Banks Tolley. The Boomers drew seven walks in the contest. Gateway scored twice in the third and three times in the fourth to grab control. The Boomers did not manage their first hit until the sixth inning when Anthony Calarco doubled off the wall in right. Calarco notched two hits in the loss. Dylan Kirkeby suffered the defeat, allowing five runs (four earned) in a season high six innings.

The Boomers (8-6) continue the Memorial Day weekend fun with a 3:00pm Saturday afternoon affair. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Boomers Hawaiian Shirt courtesy of Ascension Health. The Boomers have not announced a starter but Gateway will send RHP Sam Rochard (2-0, 1.80). The 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







Frontier League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.