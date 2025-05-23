Boomers Stopped in Series Opener
May 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Schaumburg Boomers News Release
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers managed just three hits in the opener of the first six-game homestand of the season at Wintrust Field, dropping an 8-1 decision to the Gateway Grizzlies.
Schaumburg opened the scoring in the first inning without a hit. Alec Craig walked to lead off the game and scored on a fielder's choice from Banks Tolley. The Boomers drew seven walks in the contest. Gateway scored twice in the third and three times in the fourth to grab control. The Boomers did not manage their first hit until the sixth inning when Anthony Calarco doubled off the wall in right. Calarco notched two hits in the loss. Dylan Kirkeby suffered the defeat, allowing five runs (four earned) in a season high six innings.
The Boomers (8-6) continue the Memorial Day weekend fun with a 3:00pm Saturday afternoon affair. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Boomers Hawaiian Shirt courtesy of Ascension Health. The Boomers have not announced a starter but Gateway will send RHP Sam Rochard (2-0, 1.80). The 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.
Frontier League Stories from May 23, 2025
- Otters Squeeze Out Series Opening Victory - Evansville Otters
- Tri-City Earns First Extra-Inning Win of the Season - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Bird Dawgs Can't Cash In, Drop 4-3 Heartbreaker to Mud Monsters - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Wild Things Drop Opener to Florence in Low-Scoring Affair - Washington Wild Things
- Grizzlies Best Boomers in Series Opener - Gateway Grizzlies
- Boomers Stopped in Series Opener - Schaumburg Boomers
- Telfer Brilliant, Titans Take Down Boulders - Ottawa Titans
- Slammers Beat Bolts in Pitchers' Duel - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Majick and Barker Lead Y'alls to Series Opening Win - Florence Y'alls
- Sussex County Miners Car Show Postponed; Tonight's Game to be Played as Scheduled - Sussex County Miners
- Mud Monsters Let Late Lead Slip Through Fins - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Otters Overcome Six-Run Deficit, Fall in Extras - Evansville Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Schaumburg Boomers Stories
- Boomers Stopped in Series Opener
- Bottom of the Lineup Lifts Boomers in Extras
- Boomers Drop Slugfest in Evansville
- Walk-Off Homer Sinks Boomers
- Boomers Motor Past Joliet