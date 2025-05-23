Telfer Brilliant, Titans Take Down Boulders

May 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans pitcher Shane Telfer

Ottawa, ON - Shane Telfer (win, 1-1) gave the Ottawa Titans (6-6) six and a third scoreless innings in a 4-1 win over the New York Boulders (4-7) on Friday, taking the opener of their three-game weekend series.

Dealing right out of the gate, the former Diamondbacks farmhand retired eight of the first nine he faced, before the Boulders loaded the bases with two outs in the third. The left-hander managed to escape the jam by getting former big leaguer Alfredo Marte to weakly roll a grounder to first to end the threat.

After escaping trouble, Telfer fanned the side in order in each of the fourth and fifth innings - tossing one pitch over the threshold for an immaculate inning in the fifth.

Offensively, the Titans stranded doubles in scoring position in two different innings early on against rookie left-hander Ryan Sleeper (loss, 0-2) - before breaking through in the fifth.

With a pair of hits from the bottom of the order, a walk loaded the bags for Jeremy Piatkiewicz - who broke the scoreless tie in the fifth with a sac fly to centre, scoring Michael Fuhrman. Next, AJ Wright stayed hot with a two-run single to centre to make it 3-0.

In the sixth, Michael Limoncelli uncorked a wild pitch to score Lamar Briggs, making it 4-0.

Telfer would exit the contest after two reached in the seventh - when Zach Cameron finished off the frame stranding two aboard. Telfer would allow just three hits, walking two, hitting one, and fanning seven - racking up a quality start in the process.

After Jake Dixon got out of the eighth, striking out the lone man he faced, right-hander Brett Garcia (save, 2) fanned two in a clean ninth to seal the win.

AJ Wright went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, while Michael Fuhrman reached base three times to extend his on-base streak to nine. Jackie Urbaez also drew two walks out of the top spot of the order in the win.

The Ottawa Titans continue their homestand with the second of a three-game series against the New York Boulders on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium with the first of two Bark in the Park nights. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

