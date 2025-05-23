Mud Monsters Let Late Lead Slip Through Fins

May 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, NC - The Down East Bird Dawgs provided late-game heroics for the home fans, rallying to defeat the Mississippi Mud Monsters 8-7 in a hard-fought battle before 1,071 spectators at Historic Grainger Stadium.

The Mud Monsters came out strong, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning and extending it to 5-0 in the third, with key contributions from Roberto Gonzalez (3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 steals, 1 run, 1 walk) and Kyle Booker (1-for-4, 2 RBIs). However, Down East chipped away a run in the 7th before erupting for seven runs in the 8th inning to complete their dramatic comeback.

Starting pitcher Brian Williams gave Mississippi six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out seven. Jeremy Peguero was activated from the inactive list and made his Mud Monsters debut, featuring a fastball that touched the mid-90s. While allowing a run, he struck out the side in his inning of work, showcasing impressive stuff.

Kasten Furr contributed to the Monsters' attack with a pair of hits and an RBI, providing a boost both offensively and defensively.

Down East's Emmanuel Tapia delivered a towering, no-doubt grand slam in the 8th inning to provide Down East the winning margin.

Game four of the series is Friday at 6 p.m., with southpaw Brandon Williams (1-0, 1.80 ERA) set to start for the Mud Monsters.

