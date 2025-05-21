Rally Comes up Short in Ninth, Grizzlies Lose in Florence

FLORENCE, KY. - The Gateway Grizzlies almost came back from a four-run deficit in the ninth, but saw a potential game-tying homer in the top of the ninth inning go just foul in a 6-3 loss to the Florence Y'alls at Thomas More Stadium on Saturday night.

The Grizzlies gave reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week Teague Conrad (1-1) an early lead when Cole Brannen led off the frame with a single, advanced to second on a deep fly ball to center field by Dale Thomas, stole third base, and came home on a sacrifice fly by Edwin Mateo, making it 1-0.

But Florence tied the game on a solo home run by Blaze O'Saben in the bottom of the third, and then took the lead on an RBI single by Dalton Davis in the bottom of the fifth inning at 2-1. In the sixth, after Conrad hit the leadoff batter, Armani Smith hit a two-run home run into the jet stream and over the right field fence to make the score 4-1, chasing the Gateway starter from the game.

Florence would add another run that inning against Donovan Burke on an RBI groundout by Craig Massey, making the score 5-1. The Grizzlies got that run back in the top of the eighth when Brannen walked with two outs against reliever Connor Mackay, and came all the way home when Thomas singled and T.J. Reeves had the ball go off his glove for an error, making the score 5-2.

The Y'alls would score again on a two-out bases-loaded walk to increase their lead back to four runs at 6-2, however, setting up Mackay in the top of the ninth. After the first two batters made outs, Gabe Holt and Victor Castillo kept the game alive with singles, and D.J. Stewart ripped an RBI double to right-center field to make it a 6-3 game, bringing the tying run up to the plate in the form of Ross Friedrick.

On the second pitch of the at-bat. Mackay left a fastball up, and the Grizzlies' first baseman launched it down the right field line at 108 miles per hour, but the ball went just barely foul down the right field line, missing becoming a game-tying homer by inches. Mackay then struck him out two pitches later to end the game as the Y'alls survived on their home field.

Gateway will look to win the series in the rubber game on Thursday night, May 22, at 5:44 p.m. CT. Alvery De Los Santos will pitch for the Grizzlies against Florence left-hander Jonaiker Villalobos at Thomas More Stadium in the series finale.







