Otters Win Homestand Opener with Taylor's Walk-Off Home Run

May 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







Evansville, IN - The Evansville Otters (4-6) took the series opener against the Schaumburg Boomers (7-4) thanks to a two-run walk-off home run by Keenan Taylor with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

Braden Scott took to the mound Tuesday night, marking his third start of the year. His night started off strong by striking out the side in the top of the first.

In the second inning, a two-run home run and RBI single put the Boomers on the board first, 3-0.

Evansville responded with a run of their own in the home half of the third after a pair of two-out hits. Alain Camou doubled and was driven in by a Graham Brown RBI single.

Schaumburg eventually grew the lead to 5-1 by the time Scott finished his day in the fifth. He finished with five innings pitched, five runs allowed on six hits, while striking out six.

In the home half of the fifth, the Otters offense woke up. A solo home run to left field from Brown started the scoring in an emphatic way. Pavin Parks and L.J. Jones then both reached safely. An RBI single from JJ Cruz scored the Otters' second run of the inning. Making his season debut for Evansville, Ty Crittenberger drove in a third run in the fifth, making it a one-run game with a score of 5-4.

Joan Gonzalez relieved Scott and pitched two scoreless innings. He struck out four and walked three during his outing. Those two scoreless frames set up the Otters in the seventh.

After two walks loaded the bases, Taylor worked a great at-bat and scored a run with a bases-loaded walk.

Schaumburg responded by scoring two of their own in the top of the eighth.

In the home half of the eighth, Brown led off the inning with a hit by a pitch. He eventually scored on a wild pitch to once again make it a one-run game.

Going into the ninth, Schaumburg clung to a 7-6 lead. With two outs in the bottom half, Justin Felix reached on a walk, setting up Taylor's walk-off two-run home run over the left field wall on a high fastball.

The win marked Evansville's second walk off win of 2025. The Otters' pitching staff collected 14 strikeouts Tuesday night.

The Otters' six-game homestand continues Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. CT for Baseball Bingo Night. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CT - the first 150 fans through the gates receive baseball themed bingo cards to fill out throughout the game for a chance to win cool prizes!

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.