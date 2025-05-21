Mud Monsters Sniffed out by Bird Dawg Pitching

May 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







KINSTON, NC - The Down East Bird Dawgs dominated from start to finish on a warm Wednesday afternoon before 1,392 fans at Historic Grainger Stadium, shutting out the Mississippi Mud Monsters 7-0.

Down East starter Spencer Johnston led the way, holding the Mud Monsters to just two hits over six shutout innings. Johnston (2-1) struck out five and worked around five Mississippi walks, stranding six runners. The Bird Dawgs' bullpen closed out the final three innings to secure the shutout.

Mississippi's offense was limited to singles by Brayland Skinner (third inning) and Roberto Gonzalez (sixth). Despite drawing five walks and stealing three bases-two by Skinner, one by Ryan Cash-the Mud Monsters failed to capitalize, striking out eight times and leaving six men on base.

Starter James Boeree (1-1) labored through four innings, allowing six earned runs on three hits and five walks. Down East broke through with a four-run second inning, then added a solo homer from Emmanuel Tapia in the third and two more runs in the fifth.

Relievers Chris Barraza and Gage Bihm combined for four strong innings, yielding just two hits and one run, but the early hole proved insurmountable.

Mississippi turned two double plays, with first baseman Nick Hassan and shortstop Travis Holt anchoring the infield. The staff limited Down East to five hits, but free passes and three hit batters allowed the Bird Dawgs to capitalize.

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for Mississippi (now 5-4). Down East improves to 3-6. With three steals, Skinner now leads the Frontier League with ten stolen bases in 2025. Sergio Sanchez remains the league saves leader for Mississippi with three.

Game three of the six-game set is Thursday at 6 p.m., with right-hander Brain Williams (0-1) set to start for Mississippi. The Mud Monsters return to Trustmark Park on Memorial Day for a six-game homestand, featuring:

- Fireworks on Memorial Day (Monday) and Friday nights

- "What's on The Stick" Country Pleasin' Sausage Night (Wednesday)

- Thirsty Thursday ($2 beers)

- Free youth replica jersey tee for the first 1,000 kids (Saturday)

- Bring your pup for "Woof in the Park" (Sunday)

Tickets: Visit mudmonstersbaseball.com

Watch: Stream every game live at frontierleaguetv.com







Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.