Sanchez, Bullpen Surge Monsters to Fourth Straight Win

May 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







KINSTON, NC - The Mississippi Mud Monsters jumped out to an early lead and withstood a late push from the Down East Bird Dawgs, winning 6-to-4 Tuesday night in front of 1,093 fans at Grainger Stadium.

More club history was made in the Mud Monsters' inaugural season. The win gave Mississippi its first road victory in the first game of the first road trip in franchise history.

The Monsters wasted no time getting on the board, plating three runs in the opening frame off Down East starter Carter Raffield. Key hits and aggressive baserunning-including two stolen bases by Brayland Skinner, and a two-run single by Roberto Gonzalez-set the tone for the Mud Monsters' offense.

Down East was held scoreless through three, but broke through in the fourth with a two-run rally highlighted by a two-out RBI single from Cole Hill, keeping the Bird Dawgs within striking distance.

The Mud Monsters tacked on runs in the fourth and fifth, capitalizing on defensive miscues (three Down East errors) and timely hitting. Karrell Paz drove in a pair, while Samil De La Rosa contributed an RBI.

Mud Monster starter Rodney Theophile navigated traffic on the bases but limited the damage. He handed the game over to the Mississippi bullpen with an out in the fifth, and the pen came through again.

Michael Reed, Tyree Thompson, and Gage Bihm bridged the gap to closer Sergio Sanchez, who notched his third save in three games with a scoreless ninth.

Despite outhitting Mississippi 10-9, Down East stranded 12 runners and were undone by thirteen Mud Monster strikeouts.

Tyree Thompson, the winning pitcher in the Mud Monsters' first ever victory, becomes the first Monster to reach two wins, as well. Sanchez's save gave him sole possession of the Frontier League lead in the category.

Game two of the series is Wednesday morning at 11. James Boeree (0-0, 3.38 ERA) is scheduled to take his third turn in the Mud Monster rotation. Spencer Johnston (1-1, 1.63 ERA) goes for wins in back-to-back starts for Down East.

Watch every home run, diving catch, and walk-off win from anywhere, anytime, with frontierleaguetv.com. Sign up today and cheer on the Mississippi Mud Monsters as they chase glory in the Frontier League. Only on FrontierLeagueTV.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.