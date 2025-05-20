Titans Take Sudden Death Thriller to Open Home Schedule

Ottawa, ON - In front of a record crowd, the Ottawa Titans (4-5) snapped their two-game losing streak with a 7-6 Sudden Death win over the New Jersey Jackals (3-6) in their much-anticipated Home Opener on Tuesday night.

Looking for a spark after leaving a season-high 16 runners on base on Sunday, the Titans loaded the bases against right-hander Colt Webb (ND, 0-0) in the first - failing to score. With a second chance with the bases juiced in the second inning, the Titans broke through as Aaron Casillas scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.

An RBI double from Taylor Wright and a sacrifice fly from Jo Oyama in the third inning made it 3-0 - chasing Webb from the game after just three innings.

Grant Larson (ND, 1-1) cruised for the first five and a third, seeing just three base runners reach over that span. A walk, a fielder's choice, and a runner reaching on an error had the southpaw flirting with a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

The Jackals finally broke through in the sixth inning with Trevor Sheehan picking up the first hit of the game on an RBI single to left field to cut the deficit to two.

Before all was said and done - the Jackals tied the game on a Jankel Ortiz two-run single to left-centre.

Larson was done after six innings, picking up his second quality outing of the year. The lefty allowed three runs on four hits, walking a career-high tying four, and fanned four.

After an inning plus from Jake Dixon - right-hander Dazon Cole inherited a pair of runners on - seeing the Jackals take the lead on an Arbert Cipion RBI single in the eighth. The former Jackal would give up a run of his own before the inning was over, as the Titans fell behind 5-3.

The record crowd took over late in the game - as the Titans got a pair on three hits in the eighth against Jeff Heinrich and Nick Trabacchi to tie the game. Michael Furhman cashed in a Lamar Briggs lead-off walk before Jackie Urbaez tied the score with a single to centre.

Right-hander Brett Garcia (win, 1-0) was fantastic - tossing three innings of relief with six strikeouts to see the Titans pull out the win.

After the teams traded runs in the tenth - the Titans elected for defence in Sudden Death. With Garcia still on the hill, the righty fanned two and got a fly ball to left to cap off the win.

With 7,152 fans in attendance - the number sets a franchise record for the Titans and is the highest attended game in the Frontier League to start the 2025 season. The Titans also move to 4-0 all-time in their Home Opener.

Michael Fuhrman and Aaron Casillas each recorded two hits while Jackie Urbaez reached base three times. AJ Wright also reached base twice after being plunked on a pair of occasions.

The Ottawa Titans are right back at it with the second of a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. from Ottawa Stadium. After the series with the Jackals, the Titans will play a trio over the weekend against the New York Boulders. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

