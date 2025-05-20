Walk-Off Homer Sinks Boomers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Evansville's Keenan Taylor connected on a two-run walk-off homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth in the opener of a mid-week road series as the Schaumburg Boomers suffered an 8-7 defeat to the homestanding Otters.

The homer produced the only lead of the game for the Otters. Banks Tolley put Schaumburg ahead with a two-run homer in the second and Alec Craig added an RBI single in the frame. Evansville scored in the third but the Boomers came back with two in the fourth on RBI doubles from Satchell Norman and Bren Spillane to open a 5-1 edge. Evansville rallied to tie the game in the seventh before the Boomers scored twice in the eighth to lead 7-5. Spillane drove home his second run of the night with a single and Andrew Sojka dropped down a safety squeeze.

Both teams finished with nine hits. Spillane and Tolley tallied two each for the Boomers, who saw eight of the nine in the order reach base but struck out 14 times. Cole Cook worked five innings in a no-decision. Mitch White had retired the first 14 batters of the season but suffered the loss.

The Boomers (7-4) continue the series on Wednesday night at 6:35pm with RHP Dwayne Matos (0-1, 4.50) on the mound opposite RHP Parker Brahms (1-0, 2.38). Schaumburg will return home for Memorial Day weekend. The 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







