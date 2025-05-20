Baserunning Blunders Plague Florence

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, lost the series opener to the Gateway Grizzlies by a final score of 6-1. With the loss, Florence dropped its third game in a row and fell to 2-6 to start the season.

RHP Shaun Gamelin got the ball for Florence in his third start of the season. Gamelin went 6-up-6-down to start but the Grizzlies bats got to him in the fifth tagging him for 4 runs on 3 hits. The final line for Gamelin was five complete innings allowing five hits, a total of five runs but only three earned, and picking up five punchouts.

The bullpen looked solid for Florence to close the game seeing improved outings from Will Carsten and Pedro Alfonseca. Carsten tossed two shutout innings off the back of Gamelin, and picked up two strikeouts. Alfonseca faced some trouble in both of his innings but limited the damage to just one earned run and provided some much-needed length to the pen.

The offense once again competed in the hit category with nine base knocks but it was the baserunning that plagued them today. Florence saw four baserunners wiped off the basepaths in some crucial innings. The worst instance was a seventh-inning where they saw the top of their lineup start with two runners on with nobody out and finishing with an untraditional 1-2-3 inning.

Blaze O'Saben continued his tear at the plate adding two more hits with a walk and a run scored. Dalton Davis joined O'Saben in the multi-hit column finishing with a 2-for-4 line, while also providing some great defensive plays at second base.

Florence will try to put a stop to their losing streak when they send LHP Evan Webster to the mound. The southpaw will be opposed by Gateway's Teague Conrad, fresh off winning the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week honors. First pitch is set for 6:40 on the Y'alls first Wrestlin' Wednesday of the season.







