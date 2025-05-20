'Cats Storm Back with Four-Run Seventh

May 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







BROCKTON, Mass. - The Tri-City ValleyCats (6-2) took the series opener over the Brockton Rox (2-7) 9-6 on Tuesday at Campanelli Stadium.

Dylan Broderick led off the game with a walk against Santiago Ramirez. Broderick swiped second, and moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on an RBI single from Oscar Campos to give the 'Cats a 1-0 lead.

Cam Jones and Broderick walked to begin the third. Julian Boyd reached on a 3-6 fielder's choice as Jones advanced to third. Campos collected his second RBI knock to put Tri-City on top, 2-0.

Brockton retaliated in the fourth. Evan Giordano singled off Connor Wilford and went to third after a knock from Derek Bender. The latter tried to stretch his base hit into a double and was thrown out at second on an assist from Broderick. Tommy Kretzler and Tyler Johnson walked two to load the bases. JR DiSarcina plated two runs with a single. Austin White notched an RBI double to pull the Rox ahead, 3-2.

Boyd walked in the fifth. Campos doubled in a run to even the game, 3-3.

Brockton responded in the bottom of the fifth. Evan Giordano was hit by a pitch. Bender then singled Giordano to third. Hemmnauel Rosario grounded out to second, allowing Giordano to score, and Bender to move to second. Kretzler picked up an RBI single to make it a 5-3 affair.

Jones tripled in the sixth against Matthew Maloney, and came around on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Jared Henry walked Campos in the seventh, who proceeded to steal second. Jake Reinisch tied the game up with a double. Ian Walters was intentionally walked before Jose Leslie delivered a go-ahead RBI single. Walters advanced to third on the play, before executing a double steal with Leslie. Amani Larry delivered a pinch-hit RBI single to make it an 8-5 game.

Wilford and Ramirez received no-decisions. Both starters lasted five innings.

Tri-City received some insurance in the ninth. Kyle Novak singled off Dylan Bedder, and crossed home plate after a double from Leslie to give the ValleyCats a 9-5 lead.

The Rox rally came up short in the bottom of the ninth. Jack-Thomas Wold reached on an error from Larry. Giordano singled against Gino Sabatine to advance Wold to second. Bender doubled in a run to cut the deficit to 9-6. Sabatine set down the next two batters to seal the win.

Luke Trueman (2-0) earned the win. He relieved Wilford and tossed 2.2 scoreless innings, yielding two hits, walking one, while striking out five.

Henry (1-2) was handed the loss. He went an inning, giving up four runs on three hits, walking two, and striking out one.

Tri-City looks for the series win in Brockton, tomorrow, May 21 st. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30 AM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 9 | BROCKTON 6

W: Luke Trueman (2-0)

L: John Henry (1-2)

Time of Game: 2:58

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City returns "The Joe" to kick off a six-game homestand from May 27 th to June 1 st. On Tuesday, May 27 th, the 'Cats take on the Down East Bird Dawgs. It will be Mental Health Awareness Night and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Card Strip Giveaway presented by NYS Office of Mental Health. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and first pitch is slated for a 6:30 PM start. You can be a part of the excitement by purchasing tickets here, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.