ValleyCats and Built2Win to Host 518 Futures Classic on June 8th

May 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have partnered with Built2Win to showcase the best high school baseball talent across New York's Capital Region. Joseph L. Bruno Stadium will host the 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic for the fifth time on Sunday, June 8th. Gates will open at 3 PM and the Home Run Derby begins at 3:30 PM. The Futures Classic Game will start at 5:30 PM.

The goal of this event is to showcase the high level talent with several players garnering draft opportunities and many others set to play at Division 1 colleges. Two-time Home Run Derby champion Jake Sparks (Hoosick Falls) now plays at Siena College.

Last year, Team Navy defeated Team White 10-5. Jaxson Mueller (Stillwater) won the Home Run Derby with six big flies. Andrew Gabriel (Columbia) was named MVP after a multi-hit, three-RBI night. To read more about last year's game, click here.

Several players from the 518 Futures Classic have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams. Michael Kennedy (Troy) was selected in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022. He started the 2025 campaign in the Cleveland Guardians' organization at High-A Lake County. Gavin Van Kempen (Maple Hill) was drafted in the 20th round by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, but did not sign and is attending West Virginia University.

Each team will consist of players from schools within each of the five classifications across New York's Section 2. The rosters have been selected by a committee comprised of coaches, officials, and local media. Built2Win provides each team with uniforms and is the designer of the 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic logo. Tickets are just $6. To secure your ticket to fun, please click on the following link.

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City kicks off a six-game road trip tonight, and starts a three-game set against the Brockton Rox. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM.

The 'Cats return "The Joe" to kick off a six-game homestand from May 27th to June 1st. On Tuesday, May 27th, the 'Cats take on the Down East Bird Dawgs for Mental Health Awareness Night presented by the NYS Office of Mental Health. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Card Strip Giveaway, featuring the rising ValleyCats stars in the Major Leagues. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and first pitch is slated for a 6:30 PM start. You can be a part of the excitement by purchasing tickets here, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from May 20, 2025

ValleyCats and Built2Win to Host 518 Futures Classic on June 8th - Tri-City ValleyCats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.