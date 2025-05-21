Eisenberger Strikes out Ten, Lineup Strikes for Eleven against Bolts

Crestwood, IL - The Lake Erie Crushers (8-2) mopped the floor with the Windy City Thunderbolts (3-9) on Wednesday morning, scoring off all four Bolts pitchers in an 11-4 victory.

Like Tuesday the Crushers struck right out of the gate with runs in the top of the 1st. RF Sam Franco logged a sacrifice fly, then LF Burle Dixon came around to score to give Lake Erie a 2-0 lead.

Handing a lead to LHP Jack Eisenbarger made the game a lock. He mowed down Thunderbolts hitters through six scoreless innings, giving up just one hit while striking out 10 batters in a quality start.

Lake Erie got Eisenbarger some additional help in the 5th inning off RHP Bryce Hellgeth. 1B Joey Wright, who was making his Crushers debut, lined an RBI single for his first Crushers hit and RBI. C Derek Vegas would follow with one of his own to extend the Lake Erie lead to 5-0.

Another newcomer to the roster, CF Kyle Huckstorf, added on an RBI single of his own in the 6th before Wright later knocked in two more runs, finishing his day with three RBI singles.

Windy City tagged on two runs on a 1B Oscar Serratos two-run homer, but the effort proved futile when 3B Seth Strong put the finishing touches on a big offensive showing. Strong, coming off a 3-RBI night on Tuesday, reached base all six times on Wednesday. He drew four walks and smacked two doubles while scoring a pair of runs of his own.

When the dust settled at the end of the rainy game, the Crushers had the series win in hand thanks to their 11-4 road win. Eisenbarger improved to 2-0 in 2025 and Windy City's RHP Aaron Evers was given the loss.

The Crushers remain undefeated on the road in 2025, and they'll look for the sweep of Windy City tomorrow, May 22nd with Brandyn Sittinger scheduled to make his third start of the season. First pitch is at 11:35am EDT.

The Crushers will next take the field in Avon on Tuesday, May 27th against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35pm. It's $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's and our first Silver Sluggers game of the season presented by Wellspring. Get your tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets.

