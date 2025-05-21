'Cats Rally Falls Short in the Ninth

May 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

BROCKTON, Mass. - The Tri-City ValleyCats (6-3) dropped the middle game to the Brockton Rox (3-7) 3-2 on Wednesday at Campanelli Stadium.

Tri-City broke the deadlock in the fifth. Santino Rosso singled off Thomas Nelson. Amani Larry laid down a sac bunt, moving Rosso to second. Dylan Broderick drove in Rosso to provide the ValleyCats with a 1-0 lead.

Brockton countered in the bottom of the fifth. Austin White singled off Mikell Manzano, and stole second. Keagan Calero then walked. Jack-Thomas Wold tied the game, 1-1, with an RBI single.

Nelson received a no-decision. He worked five frames, yielding a run on three hits, walking four, and striking out four.

The Rox tacked on a run in the sixth. Tommy Kretzler picked up a one-out double. Trey Ciulla reached on an error from Rosso. Brett Young was hit by a pitch, which loaded the bases. White collected an RBI walk to pull Brockton ahead, 2-1.

Josh Leslie and Larry began the ninth with singles against Ben Seiler. Both runners advanced 90 feet after a groundout from Broderick. Cam Jones delivered a pinch-hit sac fly to make it a 2-2 game.

Manzano was also handed a no-decision. He tossed a quality start, going six innings, allowing two runs, one earned on six hits, walking two, and striking out two.

Brockton walked it off in the bottom of the ninth. JR DiSarcina greeted Liu Fuenmayor with a single. White was plunked, and DiSarcina went to second. Calero was intentionally walked, which placed a runner at every square base. Wold struck out before Derek Bender came through with a sac fly to give the Rox a 3-2 victory.

Seiler (1-0) earned the win. He pitched 2.1 innings, yielding one run on three hits.

Fuenmayor (0-1) received the loss. He threw 0.2 innings, giving up a run on one hit, and struck out one.

Tri-City plays the rubber game in Brockton tomorrow, Thursday, May 22nd. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM.

FINAL | BROCKTON 3 | TRI-CITY 2

W: Ben Seiler (1-0)

L: Liu Fuenmayor (0-1)

