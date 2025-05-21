Wild Things Drop Opener on Walk-Off Double in Joliet

May 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







JOLIET, Il. - In a close game filled with rain in Joliet at Slammers Stadium, it was Joliet that came away with a win on a walk-off double by Braylin Marine in the ninth with two away that allowed the Slammers to take the series opener, 3-2.

Washington got strong starting pitching from righty Regi Grace, who yielded four hits and two runs (one earned) over six innings for a quality start, his first as a Wild Thing and the team's second of the season. He got two runs of support, the first of which came in the first inning, three batters in. Ethan Wilder led the game off with a double, went to third on a single by Robert Chayka and scored on a ground out by Tyreque Reed.

The Wild Things added a run in the fourth inning on back-to-back doubles by Brett Roberts and Willie Estrada. Joliet got a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, unearned, after the inning started with an error on a comebacker to Grace. Joliet tied the game in the sixth inning before winning in the ninth.

The two teams will go back at it tomorrow for the middle game of the series at 7:35/6:35 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.