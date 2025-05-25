Rain Suspends 3-3 Tie in Evansville, Game to be Resumed July 29th

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Lake Erie Crushers (9-4) had a lead in the 9th inning with a chance to salvage the final game of the series against the Evansville Otters (7-7), but a late comeback and pouring rain led to the game being suspended after nine innings in a 3-3 tie.

The Otters struck in the 1st with an unearned run off of Lake Erie's RHP Ethan Smith, who went five strong innings in his third start. He finished with six strikeouts and was in line for the win after the Crushers got on the board in the middle innings.

SS Logan Thomason singled for the first Crushers hit of the game in the 5th, then came around to score on a missed catch error by Evansville 1B LJ Jones.

Then, with two outs in the 6th, RF Dario Gomez laced a 2-RBI double to score DH Alfredo Gonzalez and 1B Scout Knotts, giving the Crushers a 3-1 lead.

Both RHP Leonardo Rodriguez and RHP Dayan Reinoso had scoreless relief outings, and they handed the ball to RHP Michael Brewer in the 9th to try for the save. However, the Otters strung together a walk, double, and sacrifice fly to pull within a run. Then, RF Ty Crittenberger, who entered the game in the 6th for an injured JT Benson, poked a two-out, RBI single to tie the game 3-3 in the bottom of the 9th.

It was the first blown save for the Crushers in 2025, and unfortunately, the rains of Evansville would make it an even more sour ending. With the field conditions deemed unplayable, the umpiring crew suspended the game as it went to the 10th inning. The score remains 3-3 and the game will be made up on July 29th in the 10th inning with a tied score.

No stats from the game will carry over into the season stats until the game is finalized on July 29th when it is concluded. No pitching decisions or final lines are set as of now.

