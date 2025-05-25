Bird Dawgs Seal Series in Expansion Showdown Behind 8-2 Win

May 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Emmanuel Tapia of the Down East Bird Dawgs rounds the bases

KINSTON, N.C. - Nate Lamb tossed 6 2/3 solid innings and the Bird Dawgs broke the game open with a four-run third, cruising to an 8-2 win over the Mississippi Mud Monsters on Sunday.

The Bird Dawgs broke through in the third inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring four runs. Stephen DiTomaso singled home Kam Guidry, Tyler Blaum scored on an error, Trey Law crossed the plate on a bases-loaded walk to Cole Hill, and DiTomaso came in on Emmanuel Tapia's RBI single to give the Bird Dawgs a 4-0 lead.

Mississippi found a run in the top of the fourth as Karell Paz scored on a single ripped to left field by Roberto Gonzalez to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Tapia kept the ball rolling in the fifth as he blasted a two-run home run over the right field fence to take a 6-1 lead.

Each team plated a run in the seventh as Travis Holt scored on a single hit by Brayland Skinner for the Mud Monsters, as Hill was brought in on an error for the Bird Dawgs to make the score 7-2.

The final run came in the bottom of the eighth as Hill doubled to right field to score Blaum to extend the lead to 8-2.

Greg Martinez stepped on the mound for the ninth inning and struck out three batters to close out the win. Lamb earned the win as the starter for the Bird Dawgs as he delivered 6 2/3 innings while giving up two runs and striking out three batters.

Mississippi starter Luis Devers took the loss as he went five innings, giving up six runs on five hits while striking out six.

The Bird Dawgs improved to 6-7 after taking four of six games in their series against Mississippi. Next, they head to New York for a six-game road trip against the Tri-City ValleyCats and the New York Boulders. The trip opens Tuesday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. against Tri-City in Troy, N.Y.

