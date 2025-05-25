Wild Things Get Big Days from Czech, Lagrange to Win Series

WASHINGTON, Pa. - It was a big game for Wild Things first baseman Andrew Czech and left fielder Wagner Lagrange, who had a combined seven RBI in today's victory against the Florence Y'alls, which gave Washington the series win. Lagrange led the way with four RBI while having a three-hit day, one being a three-run home run, while Czech had three RBI and a home run for himself as well on the day, his fifth of the season.

The Washington Wild Things completed the series finale against the Y'alls, where they collected the rubber match win in front of a packed crowd during Nickelodeon Night presented by RHS Safety at EQT Park.

The Wild Things would make their mark early in the first inning, putting up a run on a fielder's choice off the bat of Jeff Liquori, scoring Kadon Morton, who had reached on a single to start the game. Morton advanced to third on a single by AJ Orrico a batter after his hit.

The Y'alls would respond quickly and put up a run of their own as Zade Richardson would get on with a single and reach third on a double by Brendan Bobo. Richardson would go on to score on an Armani Smith groundout. The score would be knotted up 1-1 after the top of the second.

Into the bottom of the second, the leadoff batter, Andrew Czech, would waste no time and launch his fifth home run of the season and give the Wild Things a lead, making it 2-1. The Y'alls would come right back in the top of the third, putting up the tying run on a single to right by Dalton Davis, scoring Hank Zeisler, who reached on a double. That same inning, Dalton Davis would score on an infield single by TJ Reeves. The Y'alls took a 3-2 lead with that frame.

In the bottom of the third, the Wild Things would keep the runs coming when Czech would double and score Liquori, who reached on a single and advanced to second from a walk issued to Tyreque Reed. The very next batter, Wagner Lagrange, would hit a three-run home run and make this a 6-3 game in favor of the Wild Things.

In the bottom of the fourth, relief pitcher Ty Good would come on for the Y'alls and struggle early, giving up a walk to Orrico, a single to Liquori and a walk to Reed to start his outing. Czech would come up and score Orrico on a ground out to first base. Lagrange then hit a single to score Liquori and Brett Roberts would later hit a sac fly to score Reed. The Wild Things would grow the lead to make it a 9-3 game.

The Y'alls would cut into the lead in the sixth on an RBI single from Zade Richardson, scoring Dalton Davis, who hit a double to start the inning. Wild Things starting pitcher Andrew Herbert would be pulled after four consecutive hits and a fly out, leaving the bases loaded for Albert Cuello-Batista. Batista would come on and walk two consecutive batters, allowing a pair of runs to cross the plate.

Andrew Herbert's line on his debut for the Wild Things would end at six runs allowed, five of those earned on nine hits. He had four strikeouts and two walks allowed after 5.1 innings pitched.

Pitching struggles continued into the seventh for the Wild Things as Ryan Chasse came on to relieve Cuell-Batista. Chasse gave up four walks to Reeves, Bobo, Smith and his fourth to Nieves, which brought in a run for the Y'alls. That cut the lead to 9-7.

The scoring would go no further for either team as the game would end with a final score of 9-7 in favor of the Wild Things after a 1-2-3 inning from Jacob McCaskey. Washington improved to 9-6 on the season, while Florence fell to 4-9.

Washington will take the Monday off day to rest before heading to Avon, Ohio, to take on the Lake Erie Crushers beginning on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Crushers Stadium.







