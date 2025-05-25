Lamb Pulls Wool over Mud Monsters' Eyes, Takes Series for Down East

KINSTON, NC - Nate Lamb turned in a quality start and the Down East Bird Dawgs used a four-run third inning and a two-run home run from Emmanuel Tapia to defeat the Mississippi Mud Monsters, 8-2, Sunday afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium, securing a series win.

Lamb (1-0) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits while striking out three. The Bird Dawgs broke through in the third with four runs, highlighted by Cole Hill's two-run double and a run-scoring single from Tapia. Tapia added a two-run homer-his fifth of the season-in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Mississippi starter Luis Devers (1-2) took the loss, surrendering six runs on five hits over five innings. The Mud Monsters managed eight hits, with Kyle Booker going 2-for-4 and Brayland Skinner and Roberto Gonzalez each driving in a run. Skinner also swiped his 12th base of the year.

With the loss, Mississippi drops the series 4-2 to Down East, wrapping up their first road trip in franchise history.

The Mud Monsters return to Trustmark Park Monday night against West Division rival, the Joliet Slammers. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m., with right-hander Rodney Theophile scheduled to start for Mississippi.

