Gamelin Struggles in Another Series Loss

May 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped the series finale to Washington Sunday night by a final of 9-7. Florence is yet to win a series all season.

RHP Shaun Gamelin toed the rubber for Florence in his fourth start of the season. Florence put the ball in the hands of their Opening Day starter hoping "Gamer" would lead them to a series win. Instead, it was the Wild Things that got to Gamelin tagging him for eight hits and six runs chasing him from the game after just three innings of work. With the loss, Gamelin moved to 0-3 to start the season.

Ty Good was first out of the bullpen but didn't provide much relief. Good went only the one inning allowing three runs on two hits and three walks. The rest of the bullpen was great after that, seeing Carter Hines and Connor Mackay combine for four shutout innings, two each, and picking up four punchouts.

The offense did enough to win on most nights but still stranded the bases loaded in the sixth and seventh innings, leaving a lot of meat on the bone. Florence saw multi-hit efforts from Dalton Davis, TJ Reeves, Zade Richardson, and Brendan Bobo. That was the 3-4-5-6 parts of the order with the rest of the lineup receiving only one hit from Hank Zeisler.

The Y'alls get a much-needed off-day tomorrow before heading north to visit the Gateway Grizzlies for a three-game series. LHP Evan Webster will get the ball for Florence and will oppose RHP Teague Conrad in a rematch from earlier this week. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM CT.







Frontier League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.