Tri-City Drops Doubleheader in Québec

May 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

QUÉBEC CITY, Canada - The Tri-City ValleyCats (7-5) fell 4-3 in nine innings in game one and 5-0 in seven innings in game two of a doubleheader against the Québec Capitales (11-4) on Sunday at Stade Canac.

Tri-City broke the deadlock in the sixth inning of game one. Santino Rosso doubled off Masatoshi Sakurai. Dylan Broderick then tripled before scoring on a sac fly from Javeyan Williams to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 2-0.

Arlo Marynczak received a no-decision for Tri-City. He tossed three shutout, hitless frames, walking one, and striking out three. Braedan Allemann was handed a no-decision for Québec. He threw four scoreless innings, yielding a hit, and striking out three.

The ValleyCats added in the seventh. Jake Reinisch belted a solo homer, his third of the season, to put Tri-City on top, 3-0.

The Capitales stormed back with a four-run seventh. Arturo De Freitas, Kyle Crowl, and Jarrod Belbin each picked up an RBI in the frame off Duke Brotheron.

Harold Cortijo turned in a scoreless ninth to record his fourth save. He surrendered one hit, and struck out two.

Sakurai (1-0) earned the win. He tossed three innings, allowing three runs on four hits, and struck out one.

Brotherton (0-1) received the loss and went 1.2 innings.

Québec got on the board in the second inning of game two. Anthony Quirion tripled against Easton Klein. Marc-Antoine Lebreux singled in a run to give the Capitales a 1-0 lead.

Justin Gideon walked in the fourth and moved to third on a double from Boles. Gideon came around on the same play after an error from Oscar Campos to make it a 2-0 game.

Crowl doubled in the fifth and Belbin walked. Quirion brought in a run with a double and Lebreux knocked in two with a single to make it a 5-0 affair.

Cleiverth Perez (3-0) delivered a complete-game shutout. He pitched seven frames, giving up two hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Klein (1-2) was handed the loss, and lasted five innings.

The 'Cats begin their first six-game homestand of the season on Tuesday, May 27th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM to kick off a three-game set between Tri-City and the Down East Bird Dawgs at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

GAME 1 FINAL (9) | QUÉBEC 4 | TRI-CITY 3

W: Masatoshi Sakurai (1-0)

L: Duke Brotherton (0-1)

S: Harold Cortjo (4)

GAME 2 FINAL (7) | QUÉBEC 5 | TRI-CITY 0

W: Cleiverth Perez (3-0)

L: Easton Klein (1-2)

The 'Cats begin their first six-game homestand of the season on Tuesday, May 27th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM to kick off a three-game set between Tri-City and the Down East Bird Dawgs at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.







