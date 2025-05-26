Boomers Blank Evansville in Memorial Day Matinee

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers used a five-run third inning to tally the first shutout win of the year, blanking the Evansville Otter 6-0 on Memorial Day at Wintrust Field.

Starting pitcher Dwayne Matos faced the minimum through the first three innings. Will Prater and Sam Kuchinski singled to open the bottom of the inning and Alec Craig continued to add to his league high walk total, loading the bases. Christian Fedko doubled into the left field corner to clear the bases and put the Boomers ahead. Anthony Calarco blasted a two-run homer later in the inning, his fourth of the year. Calarco owns a league best 23 RBIs in 17 games. Prater lifted a sacrifice fly in the sixth to account for the final.

The run support was more than enough for Matos, who twirled seven shutout innings to collect his first win of the year. Matos allowed just five hits while walking two and striking out six. Dylan Stutsman and Hambleton Oliver spun scoreless frames to cap the shutout. Calarco, Prater and Michael Gould all notched two hits as the Boomers finished with nine.

The Boomers (11-6) continue the series by returning under the lights on Tuesday night at 6:30pm on a $1 hot dog presented by Gordon Food Service. RHP Eric Turner (1-0, 3.95) is slated to make the start for the Boomers. The 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







