Brown Named Player of the Week

May 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Evansville Otters center fielder Graham Brown has been named the Frontier League player of the week.

Brown was tremendous against two of the top teams in the Frontier League this week leading to his Player of the Week honors. He went 12-22 leading to a slash line of .545/.600/.955 with a home run and four doubles. He started off the week with a one homer, three RBI performance to lift Evansville over Schaumburg.

He followed that up with back to back games with two doubles. In the final game of the week, he clubbed an RBI triple to tie the game in the seventh, eventually leading to an Otters 5-3 victory. The Evansville Otters would go 4-1 this week including 2-0 against Central Division leading Lake Erie.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

