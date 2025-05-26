Wiltse Has Solid Outing as Otters Drop Opener

May 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Evansville Otters (7-8) fell to the Schaumburg Boomers (11-4) as the offense couldn't find an answer to the Boomer pitching.

Ethan Bradford started for Evansville for the first time this year and was able to throw two great innings to start the game. In the third, Schaumburg put five on the board thanks to a bases-clearing double and a two-run homer.

The offense for the Otters struggled to get a rally going early but was kept in the game by Ryan Wiltse. Wiltse relieved Bradford in the 3rd frame and pitched through the 7th.

He only gave up one run in a great performance that saved some arms for later in the series. He finished with a line of four and a third innings pitched, two hits, the one earned run and three strikeouts.

Keenan Taylor had a great day as well, going 3-for-3 with three singles on the day.

The Otters were ultimately not able to battle back and fell by a score of 6-0.

The series in Schaumburg continues tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. CT, with the season series tied at two games a piece.

