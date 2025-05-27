Five-Run Fifth Sinks Titans in Road Trip Opener

Paterson, NJ - Five unanswered runs in the bottom of the fifth inning halted the Ottawa Titans (7-8) in a 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Jackals (5-10) on Tuesday afternoon.

The offence attempted to pick up where they left off after a winning homestand - but were in tough with right-hander Sonny Fauci (ND, 1-0) - as the rookie retired five of the six batters he faced on strikes.

Shane Gray (loss, 1-1) made his second consecutive start against the Jackals - who connected for two runs on two hits in the third to take the lead. Bryson Parks scored a leadoff Richel Del Rosario double with an RBI single before Ryan Ford cashed Parks in on a fielder's choice.

The Titans responded to tie the game off right-hander Dusty Baird - as the offence loaded the bases. Aaron Casillas knocked in the opening run for the visitors with a single before Lamar Briggs tied the score with a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Jackals sent ten to the plate against Gray, scoring five times on four hits. With the first five of the inning reaching base, Ryan Ford and Trevor Sheehan headlined the inning with two-run singles.

Gray was done after five - allowing a season-high seven runs on six hits, walking two, hitting two, and striking out two. The start was Gray's shortest of the season, and he left in line for the loss for the first time in his four starts of the season.

Will Lopez (win, 1-0), Jeff Heinrich, and Nick Trabacchi retired ten in a row to end the game in a well-pitched effort for the home side.

Out of the bullpen, the Titans got solid outings from Brandon Marklund, Dazon Cole, and Tino Novis - who combined for three scoreless innings.

Jonah Sebring picked up a multi-hit game while Michael Fuhrman, AJ Wright, and Jackie Urbaez each extended their respective on-base streaks.

With the defeat, the Hinchliffe Stadium woes continue for the Titans, falling to 3-10 all-time at the historic ballpark.

The Ottawa Titans are back at it for the second of a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals on Wednesday morning at 11:05 a.m. from Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey. The Titans end the series in New Jersey on Thursday night before heading to Tri-City over the weekend for a trio. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

