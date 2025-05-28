Titans Fall Flat in Middle Game

Paterson, NJ - The Ottawa Titans (7-9) were held off the board for the second time in four games, falling 1-0 to the New Jersey Jackals (6-10) on Wednesday afternoon.

The Titans placed runners in scoring position in four different innings but were held in check by right-hander Joe Joe Rodriguez (win, 2-2), who threw six scoreless innings. For Rodriguez, it marked 12 consecutive scoreless innings against the Titans in as many starts.

Alfredo Villa (loss, 0-1) pitched well in his first start of the season - but allowed the first two to reach in the first inning. Luis Acevedo would plate the only run of the game on a wild pitch.

The right-hander settled in, retiring 14 of the final 16 batters he faced - finishing his day with five innings of one-run ball. Villa allowed just one hit, walked three, and fanned eight.

Erasmo Piñales returned to the mound with a scoreless inning before Billy Duby allowed just one hit over two clean frames in relief.

Against the bullpen, the Titans had two in scoring position on base in the seventh, then two on in the eighth, as they failed to tie the game. In total, the offence left nine runners on base.

AJ Wright went 1-for-2 with two walks while Jackie Urbaez had two hits and a walk as the two extended their respective on-base streaks to 16 games to start the season.

