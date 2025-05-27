Offensive Efforts, Grace QS Spoiled in Comeback Loss

May 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







AVON, Ohio - Brett Roberts recorded a career-high four hits including an RBI double while the newest Wild Thing hitter recorded a pair of doubles and three RBI in his team debut, but the efforts of a strong offensive night were spoiled in defeat, as Lake Erie scored the final nine runs of the game between innings seven and eight to take the opener of the mid-week series, 10-8 in Avon at Crushers Stadium.

Lake Erie got the first run of the contest in the third on an RBI double by Davie Morgan. It was the only blemish against righty Regi Grace, who ended up with his second-straight quality start and no decision in the loss. He worked six innings, allowed four hits and the run with four strikeouts and no walks in his third start of the campaign.

Washington went to work offensively against Jack Eisenbarger, who started for the Crushers and had allowed four hits and two runs over 14 innings in his first three starts of the season. Washington tagged him for 11 hits in 5.2 innings and scored six runs off him. The Wild Things scored twice in the fourth inning on the aforementioned RBI double by Roberts and on an RBI single by Willie Estrada, which gave the visitors a 2-1 advantage. They'd go on to score the next six... four of which came in the sixth. Cael Chatham, who was officially signed today, lined a two-run double to left with the bases full at time of contact, making it 4-1. Kadon Morton lifted a sac fly to right to make it 5-1 and Andrew Czech drew a five-pitch, bases-loaded walk to make it 6-1.

Washington added another RBI double by Chatham and a bases-loaded walk to Tyreque Reed pushing things to 8-1 in the seventh before things unraveled. Albert Cuello-Batista was charged with five runs in the bottom of the seventh and recorded just one out before Jake Carroll got the final two outs, but not before the game was tied by the Crushers as part of a seven-run frame, the biggest inning against Washington this season. Alfredo Gonzalez's two-run, two-out, two-strike double off Hector Garcia in the bottom of the eighth was salt in the still-open wound, which gave Lake Erie a 10-8 lead, its first lead since 1-0.

Michael Brewer retired Washington in order in the ninth to earn his fourth save.

Eight of nine Wild Things who went to the plate had at least a hit, with Ethan Wilder, Wagner Lagrange, Chatham and Brett Roberts achieved multi-hit nights.

Washington will look to rebound tomorrow in the middle game against Lake Erie and against former big leaguer Brandyn Sittinger, who will get the ball for the Crushers against Washington's starter, which has not yet been announced. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.







