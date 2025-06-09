Down East Bird Dawgs and RADD Bring Community Together for Special Day of Baseball

June 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs hosted a heartwarming community event on Saturday in partnership with RADD (Raising Awareness for the Developmentally Disabled) at Historic Grainger Stadium.

Players and coaches from the Bird Dawgs joined an inspiring group of boys and girls with developmental disabilities for a fun and inclusive baseball game. The event was designed to promote inclusion, raise awareness, and celebrate the abilities of every participant through America's favorite pastime.

The afternoon was packed with fun, from on-field activities and autograph sessions to photo ops and tasty snow cones. Following the game, the roar of engines filled the air as the Boneyard Hog Chapter showcased their motorcycles, giving everyone a chance to get up close and personal with the bikes.

"Events like these remind us that baseball is more than just a game; it's a powerful way to bring people together and celebrate the strength and spirit of every individual in our community." Down East Bird Dawgs General Manager Shari Massengill said, "We're proud to partner with RADD and create memories that will last a lifetime."

For photos from the event, please visit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/birddawgs/albums/72177720326686156

The Bird Dawgs wrapped up their homestand on Sunday and will return to action at Historic Grainger Stadium on Tuesday, June 17 at 7 p.m. against the Tri-City ValleyCats.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com







