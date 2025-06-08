Bird Dawgs Drop Eighth Straight as Capitales Complete Sweep

June 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs deliver a pitch

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs fell behind early and couldn't recover, dropping a 7-2 decision to the Quebec Capitales on Sunday afternoon.

The Capitales struck early in the first inning, as Kyle Crowl delivered an RBI single and Justin Gideon followed with a two-run home run to right field to take a 3-0 lead.

Quebec added to their lead in the fifth when Jarrod Belbin doubled to bring Gideon home. They continued in the seventh as Anthony Quirion and Belbin smacked back-to-back home runs. The Capitales brought in their final run in the eighth when Gideon went deep for the second time, taking a 7-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs scored in the home half of the eighth when Stephen DiTomaso ripped a single to bring Ali LaPread home to cut the deficit to 7-1.

A rally sparked in the ninth for the Bird Dawgs, but they were only able to bring in one run when Trotter Harlan hit an RBI groundout, leaving two runners stranded as the game ended in a 7-2 loss.

Harley Gollert (2-1) secured the win for Quebec as he delivered six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits.

Danny Beal (0-2) took the loss, pitching five innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out five.

The Bird Dawgs drop their eighth game in a row as they fall to 8-17, as Quebec completed the six-game series sweep. Next up, the Bird Dawgs go on the road, starting with a three-game series in Brockton, Mass, against the Brockton Rox. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. for Game 1 on Tuesday, June 10.

