Wild Things Homer Way to Series Split in Evansville

June 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







EVANSVILLE, In. - The Washington Wild Things used back-to-back homers by Kadon Morton and Tommy Caufield, the first of which was a two-run homer, in the fifth to grab the lead in the weekend finale and added a lot late on the way to earn a split at Bosse Field with a 9-3 win over the Otters.

Regi Grace allowed a two-run homer to Pavin Parks for Evansville in the first inning but settled after that as he made Washington's seventh quality start of the season and his third. Grace rebounded from his shortest outing of the season last start to go six innings in this one. He allowed six hits and the two runs with a walk and six punchouts and got the win to move to 2-0.

Kadon Morton hit his first homer of the season with one out in the fifth to bring in himself and Willie Estrada, who had reached on an error. The next hitter, Caufield, hit his first of the campaign. Both were no doubters to the pull side for the hitters. The Wild Things didn't really threaten again until the seventh but struck bigtime in the frame. Caufield singled home the fourth run of the day for the visitors before the bases ended up full with Andrew Czech stepping to the plate with one out. Czech delivered his seventh long ball of the year and second grand slam, which was also Washington's fourth grand slam on the year, busting the game open to an 8-2 lead for the Wild Things.

Jordan DiValerio came on to pitch out of the bullpen as a pen for his mid-week start coming against the Boomers and worked a scoreless seventh. Before he came back out for the eighth, Washington added a run in the eighth on a sac fly by Willie Estrada scoring Ethan Wilder from third which made it 9-2. Keenan Taylor homered off DiValerio in the 8th to cut the lead to 9-3.

Chad Coles worked a scoreless ninth to seal the victory and allow the Wild Things to split with Evansville on the short trip. The inning included centerfielder Kadon Morton robbing Justin Felix of the Otters' third home run of the game.

Washington returns home to start a seven-game in six day homestand Tuesday with the opener against the West-leading Schaumburg Boomers. First pitch on Breast Cancer Awareness Night Tuesday presented by 84 Lumber with a special jersey auction is slated for 7:05 p.m. Secure your seats for the homestand at washingtonwildthings.com or at the Ticket Return Box Office at EQT Park.







Frontier League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.