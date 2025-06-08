Mud Monsters Split Sunday Twin Bill, Win Series over Florence
June 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release
PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters wrapped up their five-game series against the Florence Y'alls with a split doubleheader on Sunday - falling 4-0 in Game One before bouncing back with an 11-2 win in the finale. The series win brings Mississippi to 13-14 on the season and within a half game of third place in the Frontier League's Midwest West Division.
Game One: Villalobos Goes the Distance
Florence left-hander Jonaiker Villalobos delivered a complete-game shutout in the opener, limiting the Mud Monsters to just three hits over seven innings without issuing a walk. He struck out four and faced the minimum in three separate innings.
Kyle Booker went 2-for-3 at the plate, recording two of Mississippi's three hits. Brayland Skinner added the other hit and stole his 11th base of the season.
Mississippi starter Luis Devers also went the distance, striking out six and walking none in a seven-inning effort. He allowed 10 hits and four earned runs, three of which came in the fourth inning - where Florence pulled away with a rally that included a two-run double from Hank Zeisler.
Game Two: Mud Monsters Respond with Emphatic Win
Mississippi responded in Game Two with its highest run total of the season, scoring 11 runs on 9 hits while capitalizing on two Florence errors.
Kyle Booker opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning - his third of the season - and later added a two-run single in the third as part of a six-run inning. Nick Hassan went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and every Mud Monsters starter either reached base or drove in a run.
Additional RBI came from Travis Holt, Roberto Gonzalez, Karell Paz, and Kasten Furr, who brought in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Rodney Theophile earned the win, allowing one earned run over six innings while striking out three. Jeremy Peguero pitched the final frame, allowing one run on two hits.
Mississippi finished the game with 11 runs, 9 hits, 9 RBI, and no errors - compared to Florence's 2 runs on 9 hits with two defensive miscues.
Standings Snapshot
With Sunday's win, the Mud Monsters hold a 13-14 record and continue to gain ground in a competitive Midwest West Division:
Schaumburg Boomers - 19-8
Gateway Grizzlies - 16-10
Joliet Slammers - 13-13
Mississippi Mud Monsters - 13-14
Windy City ThunderBolts - 7-20
Mississippi has won 6 of its last 10 games heading into a critical stretch of the season.
League & Team Leaders
Kyle Booker remains one of the Frontier League's top offensive threats:
Batting Average: .327 (Team Leader)
RBI: 18 (Team Leader)
Home Runs: 3 (2nd on Team)
Stolen Bases: 9
Travis Holt leads the team in home runs with 4 and is second in RBI with 15. Other top performers include:
Brayland Skinner (.291 AVG)
Victor Diaz (.288 AVG)
Samil De La Rosa (.284 AVG)
Karell Paz (13 RBI)
Roberto Gonzalez (12 RBI)
On the pitching side:
Tyree Thompson is tied for second in the league with 4 wins and holds a 3.38 ERA
Zack Morris leads the team with 29 strikeouts
Chris Barraza owns a team-best 0.68 ERA
Up Next: 12-Game Road Trip Begins Tuesday
Mississippi now hits the road for a season-defining 12-game trip over 13 days, with matchups against every divisional rival:
June 10-12 - at Joliet Slammers
June 13-15 - at Schaumburg Boomers
June 17-19 - at Windy City ThunderBolts
June 20-22 - at Gateway Grizzlies
The Mud Monsters return home to Trustmark Park on June 24 for a six-game set against the Down East Bird Dawgs.
