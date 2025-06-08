Reagan Blanks Titans, First Miners Shutout Since 2023

The Sussex County Miners moved to 18-7 with their 12-0 win against the Ottawa Titans on Friday. The Miners win was never in doubt as they scored one run or more in each of the first three innings and racked up 14 hits total on the day.

Jordan Smith kicked off the scoring for the Miners when he drove in Hunter D'Amato from second with a single to make it 1-0. In the second inning, a Will Zimmerman fielder's choice allowed Gionti Turner to score and an error by the Ottawa third baseman off of a Gabriel Maciel ground ball allowed Zimmerman to score making it 3-0 Miners after three.

In the third inning, the Miners scored three runs thanks to an Alec Sayre double, a Turner single and a Dom Johnson triple made it 6-0. The Miners offense would continue to add on to their lead throughout the game after being held scoreless in the fourth and fifth, scoring three runs in the sixth, two in the seventh, and one in the eighth.

Left-hander Mike Reagan got the start for the Miners and continued what has been a stellar season thus far. Reagan pitched the entirety of the ballgame, earning himself a complete-game shutout and lowering his season ERA to 1.96. Reagan, allowed six hits, walked two batters, and struck out five en route to earning his fifth win of the season.

Mahki Backstrom, Turner, and Sayre each doubled in the contest, with Sayre hitting two. Johnson had his third triple of the year and seven different Miner batters drove in a run. Sayre had himself a day at the plate, as he went 2-5 with two doubles and four RBIs to help the Miners take game one of the weekend series.

The Titans stay in last place in the Atlantic Conference North Division with an 8-16 record. Ottawa starting pitcher Grant Larson picks up the loss after allowing six runs in four innings of work. The Miners on the other hand, move to 18-7 and maintain a 5.5 game lead over the 11-11 New York Boulders for first place in the Atlantic Conference East Division. The Miners have the second best record in the entire Frontier League, trailing only the 21-4 Québec Capitales.

