Miners Complete Road Series Sweep with 11-3 Rout of Titans

June 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County routed the Ottawa Titans, 11-3, at Ottawa Stadium in the Sunday matinee for their second road series sweep of the season and fifth consecutive win. The Miners scored nine unanswered runs in the late innings and recorded their fourth consecutive game with double-digit hits. The offense continued to sizzle, plating 29 runs in the three-game set.

Down 2-0 early, the Miners halved the lead in the third on right fielder Gabriel Maciel's RBI groundout and knotted the game in the fourth on third baseman Will Zimmerman's RBI single. The Titans took the lead on reliever Billy Parson's wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth, 3-2.

Ottawa, however, became unraveled during the top of the seventh. Zimmerman was struck in the face by a pitch and left the game. His exit forced the Miners to shuffle their lineup as infielder Mahki Backstrom was on a rest day. In a rare move, the Miners inserted pitcher Matt Stil to run for the injured Zimmerman. Second baseman Hunter D'Amato then reached base on a well-placed bunt and moved Stil into scoring position. Maciel laid down a sacrifice bunt and moved the runners to second and third. Jordan Smith was intentionally walked, and Alec Sayre narrowly missed a grand slam before popping up for the first out. Ottawa reliever Zach Cameron walked in the tying run, and Sussex County took the lead, 4-2, on Gionti Turner's two-RBI single.

In the home half of the seventh, Keenan O'Brien moved from first base to third base, and Backstrom came off the bench to play first. The Titans threatened in that frame, but Parsons pitched himself out of a bases-loaded jam to keep Ottawa off the board.

In the top of the ninth, O'Brien's two-RBI single increased the Miners' lead to 7-3. Turner drove in O'Brien to tack on another run. Backstrom (pictured above) then hit a mammoth three-run home run over the center field wall with an exit velocity of 112 MPH, stretching the lead to the final score of 11-3.

Starting pitcher Kellen Brothers tossed five solid innings, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks, striking out three. Parsons (4-0) earned the win, allowing no earned runs and four hits with a walk and three strikeouts in his two innings of relief.

Sussex County remains on top of the Frontier League's Atlantic Conference East Division with a 20-7 record. The Miners now return home for a six-game homestand against the New York Boulders and Québec Capitales from June 10-15.







