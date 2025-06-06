Thunderbolts Fall in Opener to Schaumburg
June 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts never held a lead and saw the Schaumburg Boomers score five runs in the eighth inning as the Boomers beat the Bolts for the fifth straight time this season, 6-3 at Ozinga Field Friday night.
The first run for the Boomers (18-8) came in the fifth inning. Catcher Sam Kuchinski brought Kyle Fitzgerald home on an RBI single.
That was the only run given up in six innings by Windy City's starter, Greg Duncan, who allowed just five hits.
The game began to unravel for the Thunderbolts in the eighth. Reliever James Bollman walked the first batter that he faced, then was forced to leave the game with an injury after pitching an inning.
Noah Stantz came in and struggled as he gave up four runs on two hits and two walks in 0.1 innings of work.
Jeff Rotz looked to alleviate the damage but walked two of the first three batters he faced. By the end of the inning, Schaumburg had plated five runs and extended their lead to 6-0.
The Bolts weren't able to put up a big inning in response as they went down in order in the bottom half at the hands of Cole Cook, who pitched his best outing of the season.
In the ninth, the Bolts were able to put up two quick runs on Nick Paciorek thanks to a David Maberry double. One more run came across on a fielder's choice, but that was all Windy City got.
Cole went a season high 8.1 innings and had his highest strikeout total of the year so far with eight. He improved to 2-1 with the win. Duncan (1-2) was the loser despite not allowing an earned run.
The second and final game of the series is on Saturday night where Aaron Evers (2-1, 2.42) of the ThunderBolts will face off against Schaumburg's Dwayne Matos (2-1, 5.19). It is Star Wars night at Ozinga Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 CDT and fireworks set to follow. The broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2025
- Reagan Blanks Titans, First Miners Shutout Since 2023 - Sussex County Miners
- Crushers Drop 7-2 Decision to Tri-City in Series Opener - Lake Erie Crushers
- Thunderbolts Fall in Opener to Schaumburg - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Mud Monsters Walk It off by Holding the Line in First Ever Sudden Death - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Jackals Snap Six-Game Skid with Series Opening Win Over Rox - New Jersey Jackals
- Bird Dawgs Bit Early, Bark Late in Doubleheader Losses to Quebec - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Klein Fires Seven Solid Frames for Series Opener Victory - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Grizzlies Bounce Back with Big Inning Late, Beat Joliet - Gateway Grizzlies
- Boomers Walk Past Windy City - Schaumburg Boomers
- Sudden Death Burns Florence - Florence Y'alls
- Titans Blanked by Miners - Ottawa Titans
- Wild Things, Otters Washed out at Bosse Field - Washington Wild Things
- Otters, Wild Things Series Opener Postponed - Evansville Otters
- Florence Announces Four MLB Signings - Florence Y'alls
- Complete Game and Walk-Off Highlight ThunderBolts' Doubleheader Sweep - Windy City ThunderBolts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City ThunderBolts Stories
- Thunderbolts Fall in Opener to Schaumburg
- Complete Game and Walk-Off Highlight ThunderBolts' Doubleheader Sweep
- Tonight's Game, Wednesday, June 4 Postponed
- ThunderBolts Can't Hold Early Lead in Loss to Gateway
- Early Offense, Strong Pitching Lead to ThunderBolts Win