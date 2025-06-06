Thunderbolts Fall in Opener to Schaumburg

June 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts never held a lead and saw the Schaumburg Boomers score five runs in the eighth inning as the Boomers beat the Bolts for the fifth straight time this season, 6-3 at Ozinga Field Friday night.

The first run for the Boomers (18-8) came in the fifth inning. Catcher Sam Kuchinski brought Kyle Fitzgerald home on an RBI single.

That was the only run given up in six innings by Windy City's starter, Greg Duncan, who allowed just five hits.

The game began to unravel for the Thunderbolts in the eighth. Reliever James Bollman walked the first batter that he faced, then was forced to leave the game with an injury after pitching an inning.

Noah Stantz came in and struggled as he gave up four runs on two hits and two walks in 0.1 innings of work.

Jeff Rotz looked to alleviate the damage but walked two of the first three batters he faced. By the end of the inning, Schaumburg had plated five runs and extended their lead to 6-0.

The Bolts weren't able to put up a big inning in response as they went down in order in the bottom half at the hands of Cole Cook, who pitched his best outing of the season.

In the ninth, the Bolts were able to put up two quick runs on Nick Paciorek thanks to a David Maberry double. One more run came across on a fielder's choice, but that was all Windy City got.

Cole went a season high 8.1 innings and had his highest strikeout total of the year so far with eight. He improved to 2-1 with the win. Duncan (1-2) was the loser despite not allowing an earned run.

The second and final game of the series is on Saturday night where Aaron Evers (2-1, 2.42) of the ThunderBolts will face off against Schaumburg's Dwayne Matos (2-1, 5.19). It is Star Wars night at Ozinga Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 CDT and fireworks set to follow. The broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.