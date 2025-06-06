Wild Things, Otters Washed out at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, In. - The series opener between the Washington Wild Things and the Evansville Otters has been postponed due to persistent rain in the Evansville area around historic Bosse Field. The Otters and Wild Things were scheduled to play the first of their 12 meetings tonight and now the start of the 2025 head-to-head schedule will go down tomorrow night, weather permitting, with storms still in the area.

Tonight's game will not be made up this weekend, instead, the teams will make it up with a tentative make-up date set for Thursday, June 19, making that a doubleheader starting at 6:05/5:05 p.m. CT.

Tomorrow's game is slated for 7:35/6:35 p.m. CT at Bosse Field. If nothing changes, the probable pitchers will be tonight's scheduled starters, right hander Zach Kirby for Washington and lefty Braden Scott. Sunday's game will go as scheduled at 5:05 p.m. CT.

