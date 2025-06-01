Wild Things Drop Rubber Game After Five Boomers Homers

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things dropped the final game of a three-game series with an 8-4 loss to the Schaumburg Boomers on Sunday evening at EQT Park. It was the big bats from Sam Kuchinski and Banks Tolley that held up to give the Boomers a series win in Washington.

In the bottom half of the second inning, Robert Chayka singled to second base with two outs. Schaumburg starting pitcher, Dwayne Matos, walked his second batter of the night, Willie Estrada, to give the Wild Things first and second and an opportunity to get on the board first. Kadon Morton singled into left field, Chayka scored from first, and Estrada advanced to third. Morton advanced to second on the throw to the plate, and the Wild Things took the lead 1-0. Still with two outs, Jeff Liquori advanced to first on a walk, loading the bases and giving Tyreque Reed an RBI opportunity. Reed singled into center field, allowing Estrada and Morton to score giving the Wild Things a 3-0 lead.

The Boomers responded in the top half of the fourth inning as Christian Fedko hit his second home run of the season to left field. The Wild Things still led 3-1, but the deficit was narrowed to two. Anthony Calarco advanced to second on a double with one out in the inning, trying to keep the momentum going for the Boomers. Banks Tolley gave the Boomers exactly what they needed with a two-run home run, his second of the season, tying the game 3-3.

Liquori opened the bottom half of the fifth inning with his second solo home run of the season to right field as the Wild Things took back the lead 4-3.

The Wild Things brought in Connor Blantz for his first appearance on the mound, as he relieved Andrew Herbert in the top half of the sixth inning. Herbert wrapped up his night after five innings, allowing three runs and striking out five. Michael Gould advanced to first on a single and stole second. Blantz allowed two runs with two outs in the top half of the sixth as Banks Tolley recorded his third home run of the season and second of the game, giving the Boomers a 5-4 lead.

The Wild Things managed to load the bases in the sixth.

The Boomers extended their lead to 7-4 after Will Prater advanced to first on a walk and Sam Kuchinski launched a two-run home run with one out in the top half of the seventh inning.

Hector Garcia was brought in for Connor Blantz in the top half of the eighth inning for the Wild Things. Garcia's night was short-lived, finishing with one strikeout and no runs allowed in one inning pitched. Ryan Chasse was brought in for Garcia in the top half of the ninth inning, hoping to shut down the Boomers offense. But, with two outs in the top half of the ninth inning, Kuchinski hit his second home run of the night, extending the Boomer's lead to 8-4.

The Wild Things drop to 12-9 on the season as they look ahead to another three-game series starting on Tuesday against the Joliet Slammers for Summer School Day at EQT Park. Tuesday's game is slated for 10:35 a.m.







