Karaoke, Wrestling, Bluey, Bingo, Star Wars and Fireworks All Part of Our Five Game Homestand June 3-7
June 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
The month of June is here! We kick it off with a five game homestand that features a value Tuesday, military appreciation Wednesday with karaoke, wrestling Thursday and fireworks on Friday and Saturday with appearances by Bluey, Bingo and characters from Star Wars!
Tuesday, June 3rd at 6:35 pm - Value Tuesday with $3 Tickets, $2 Hot Dogs, $2 Popcorn and $2 Soda/Water
Wednesday, June 4th at 6:35 pm - SecureOne Security Services - Illinois Military Appreciation, Senior Night and Karaoke
Thursday, June 5th at 6:35 pm - White Castle Wrestling Thursday, Pint Glass giveaway, Beer & Seltzer Specials, Pro Wrestling
Friday, June 6th at 6:35 pm - Bluey Night with Postgame Fireworks presented by Beggars Pizza
Saturday, June 7th at 6:05 pm - Star Wars Night with Postgame Fireworks
Finally do not forget that all kids can run the bases after every home game!
