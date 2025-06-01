Karaoke, Wrestling, Bluey, Bingo, Star Wars and Fireworks All Part of Our Five Game Homestand June 3-7

June 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

The month of June is here! We kick it off with a five game homestand that features a value Tuesday, military appreciation Wednesday with karaoke, wrestling Thursday and fireworks on Friday and Saturday with appearances by Bluey, Bingo and characters from Star Wars!

Tuesday, June 3rd at 6:35 pm - Value Tuesday with $3 Tickets, $2 Hot Dogs, $2 Popcorn and $2 Soda/Water

Wednesday, June 4th at 6:35 pm - SecureOne Security Services - Illinois Military Appreciation, Senior Night and Karaoke

Thursday, June 5th at 6:35 pm - White Castle Wrestling Thursday, Pint Glass giveaway, Beer & Seltzer Specials, Pro Wrestling

Friday, June 6th at 6:35 pm - Bluey Night with Postgame Fireworks presented by Beggars Pizza

Saturday, June 7th at 6:05 pm - Star Wars Night with Postgame Fireworks

Finally do not forget that all kids can run the bases after every home game!







